Gradient Investments LLC Purchases 7,632 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,748 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,632 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $8,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 14.3% during the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.7% during the second quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 56,839 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.3% during the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,591 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 10.5% during the second quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 441,872 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $161,323,000 after acquiring an additional 42,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 10,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.91, for a total transaction of $29,837,842.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 374,646 shares of company stock worth $127,575,078. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MA opened at $323.01 on Tuesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $312.38 and a 1-year high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.38 billion, a PE ratio of 42.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $347.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $359.21.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.65%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.57.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

