Gradient Investments LLC Sells 28,746 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Gradient Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 22.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,761 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 28,746 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $11,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in The Blackstone Group by 12.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 5,919 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in The Blackstone Group by 9.9% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 103,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,082,000 after purchasing an additional 9,378 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the second quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in The Blackstone Group by 22.6% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 87,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,548,000 after purchasing an additional 16,235 shares in the last quarter. 63.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

Shares of The Blackstone Group stock opened at $148.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.11 and a 1 year high of $149.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.27. The stock has a market cap of $102.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.39.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $1.0275 dividend. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.81%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BX shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.18.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $38,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 30,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.60 per share, with a total value of $1,203,840.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 65,657 shares of company stock worth $2,646,801 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.