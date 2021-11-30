Gradient Investments LLC Sells 3,319 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Gradient Investments LLC cut its position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,376 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,319 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $5,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Paylocity in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paylocity during the second quarter worth $37,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Paylocity during the third quarter worth $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Paylocity during the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Paylocity by 97.7% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. 68.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 128,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.58, for a total transaction of $35,653,763.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark S. Kinsey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.03, for a total value of $1,475,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 172,403 shares of company stock valued at $47,886,587. 28.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PCTY stock opened at $262.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 165.99 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.25. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $154.26 and a 52 week high of $314.49.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $181.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.97 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 13.10%. Paylocity’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PCTY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $230.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paylocity has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.67.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

