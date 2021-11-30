Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 76.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,252 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 344,183 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 2nd quarter worth $163,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 1st quarter worth $178,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,771 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 1st quarter worth $322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLDD opened at $15.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $997.23 million, a PE ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 0.68. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 1 year low of $10.88 and a 1 year high of $16.28.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $168.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.00 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 9.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 2,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total value of $39,432.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Simonelli sold 2,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total transaction of $39,767.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,518 shares of company stock worth $178,173 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. provides dredging services. It owns and operates diverse fleet in the United States dredging industry. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

