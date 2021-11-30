Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Acquires 314 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 11,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.73.

ADM stock opened at $64.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.87. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $48.56 and a twelve month high of $69.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.61.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 31.97%.

In other news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $6,341,326.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

