Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Acquires 929 Shares of VanEck Steel ETF (NYSEARCA:SLX)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in VanEck Steel ETF (NYSEARCA:SLX) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of VanEck Steel ETF worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Steel ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Steel ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Steel ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Steel ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of VanEck Steel ETF by 2,882.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the period.

VanEck Steel ETF stock opened at $53.13 on Tuesday. VanEck Steel ETF has a 1 year low of $39.72 and a 1 year high of $68.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.25.

Market Vectors Steel ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the NYSE Arca Steel Index (STEEL or the Index) by investing in a portfolio of securities that generally replicates STEEL. STEEL, calculated by the NYSE Alternext, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies predominantly involved in the production of steel products or mining and processing of iron ore.

