Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 92,200 Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 92,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UEC. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Uranium Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hourglass Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Uranium Energy during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Uranium Energy during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uranium Energy during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uranium Energy during the third quarter worth about $31,000. 35.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Moya Gloria L. Ballesta sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total transaction of $29,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UEC shares. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Uranium Energy from $5.60 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Uranium Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

UEC opened at $4.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.66 and a beta of 2.26. Uranium Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $5.79.

About Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in the provision of uranium mining and related activities. It includes the exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium concentrates. It operates through the following geographical segments: United State, Canada, and Paraguay. The company was founded by Alan P.

