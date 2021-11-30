Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $302,000 Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 77.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,873 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 1.8% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,833 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 0.7% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 36,881 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 0.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,670 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 4.8% in the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 10.0% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 3,716 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

RUN opened at $47.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.91 and a beta of 2.08. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.42 and a 1 year high of $100.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.70.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $438.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.74 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RUN shares. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.91.

In other news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $34,895.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 5,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $290,162.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,260 shares of company stock worth $9,224,221 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

