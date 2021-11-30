Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,128 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 5,535 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in F. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on F shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Nomura cut Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.30.

F stock opened at $19.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.12. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $20.79.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $33.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 17,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $361,876.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,132 shares of company stock worth $1,107,368 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

