Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.49 on December 31st

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.49 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Great-West Lifeco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.
TSE GWO traded down C$0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$37.08. 4,754,293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,464,000. The stock has a market capitalization of C$34.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53. Great-West Lifeco has a 12-month low of C$28.79 and a 12-month high of C$39.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.02, a quick ratio of 20.95 and a current ratio of 24.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$38.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$37.78.
Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$17.43 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.
In related news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Frederick Macoun purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$27.13 per share, with a total value of C$189,896.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at C$189,896.
About Great-West Lifeco
Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.
