Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.49 on December 31st

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.49 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Great-West Lifeco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

TSE GWO traded down C$0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$37.08. 4,754,293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,464,000. The stock has a market capitalization of C$34.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53. Great-West Lifeco has a 12-month low of C$28.79 and a 12-month high of C$39.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.02, a quick ratio of 20.95 and a current ratio of 24.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$38.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$37.78.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$17.43 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GWO. CSFB raised their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Great-West Lifeco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$40.45.

In related news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Frederick Macoun purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$27.13 per share, with a total value of C$189,896.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at C$189,896.

About Great-West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

