Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) Increases Dividend to $0.49 Per Share

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.49 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Great-West Lifeco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

Shares of GWO stock traded down C$0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$37.08. The company had a trading volume of 4,754,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,000. Great-West Lifeco has a 12 month low of C$28.79 and a 12 month high of C$39.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$38.30 and its 200 day moving average is C$37.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.02, a quick ratio of 20.95 and a current ratio of 24.32.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$17.43 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$40.45.

In other Great-West Lifeco news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Frederick Macoun purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$27.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$189,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at C$189,896.

About Great-West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

