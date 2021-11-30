Greatland Gold’s (GGP) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) in a research note published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 24 ($0.31) price target on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a speculative buy rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.33) price target on shares of Greatland Gold in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

LON GGP opened at GBX 15.24 ($0.20) on Monday. Greatland Gold has a one year low of GBX 13.70 ($0.18) and a one year high of GBX 38.50 ($0.50). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 16.68 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 18.10. The company has a market capitalization of £604.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 301.77, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Greatland Gold plc engages in the exploration and development of natural resources in the United Kingdom and Australia. It explores for gold, nickel, cobalt, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Paterson project, Panorama project, Ernest Giles project, and Bromus project located in Western Australia.

