Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP) PT Lowered to C$10.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

GIP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Haywood Securities decreased their price target on shares of Green Impact Partners from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform spec under weight rating on shares of Green Impact Partners in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Green Impact Partners from C$11.25 to C$9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Green Impact Partners stock opened at C$4.96 on Friday. Green Impact Partners has a fifty-two week low of C$4.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.48. The stock has a market cap of C$100.35 million and a PE ratio of -30.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

