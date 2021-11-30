Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC) Short Interest Update

Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,600 shares, a growth of 69.6% from the October 31st total of 38,100 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Greenland Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ GTEC traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,160,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,117. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.22 million, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.46. Greenland Technologies has a 1-year low of $5.09 and a 1-year high of $26.42.

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Greenland Technologies had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 11.00%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Greenland Technologies will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Greenland Technologies by 22.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 9,763 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Greenland Technologies by 77.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Greenland Technologies during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures transmission and drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and electric vehicles, and electric industrial vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers transmission products for forklift trucks that are used in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and seaports.

