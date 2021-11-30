Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Lifted to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) was upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on OMAB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.20.

Shares of OMAB stock traded down $1.02 on Tuesday, hitting $45.29. The stock had a trading volume of 104,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,000. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a twelve month low of $44.86 and a twelve month high of $60.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.67.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $118.75 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 17.92%. On average, analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OMAB. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 914.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 442,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,368,000 after buying an additional 399,098 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 3rd quarter valued at about $970,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,285,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,060,000 after purchasing an additional 47,118 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 58,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 19,006 shares during the period. 17.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.

