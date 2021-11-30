Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $34.43

Guardian Capital Group Ltd. (TSE:GCG.A)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$34.43 and traded as high as C$35.50. Guardian Capital Group shares last traded at C$35.40, with a volume of 28,965 shares.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GCG.A. CIBC lifted their price target on Guardian Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$954.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$34.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$32.29.

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. It manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.

