GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.98 Billion

Posted by on Nov 30th, 2021

Equities analysts expect that GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) will post $1.98 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for GXO Logistics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.78 billion and the highest is $2.05 billion. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that GXO Logistics will report full-year sales of $7.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.60 billion to $7.75 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $8.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.29 billion to $8.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow GXO Logistics.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GXO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $99.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GXO Logistics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.29.

GXO opened at $100.76 on Tuesday. GXO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $48.38 and a fifty-two week high of $105.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GXO. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at $671,977,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at $164,798,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at $154,846,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at $144,731,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,151,000. 2.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

