Hacken Token Market Cap Tops $82.35 Million (HAI)

Hacken Token (CURRENCY:HAI) traded 13.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 30th. Hacken Token has a market capitalization of $82.35 million and $5.02 million worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hacken Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000310 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hacken Token has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.29 or 0.00064279 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00072108 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.40 or 0.00093764 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,575.76 or 0.07886797 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,104.42 or 1.00148894 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Hacken Token Profile

Hacken Token launched on April 29th, 2020. Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 457,539,650 coins. Hacken Token’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub . The official message board for Hacken Token is medium.com/@hackenclub . The official website for Hacken Token is hacken.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

Buying and Selling Hacken Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hacken Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hacken Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hacken Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

