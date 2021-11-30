Halfords Group (OTCMKTS:HLFDY) Shares Down 1.9%

Halfords Group plc (OTCMKTS:HLFDY) fell 1.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.36 and last traded at $7.36. 1,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 123% from the average session volume of 582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.51.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.95 and a 200 day moving average of $9.66.

Halfords Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HLFDY)

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, cars, leisure, cycling products, scooters, and parts, as well as clothing and accessories through its stores.

