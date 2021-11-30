Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by investment analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

HLMAF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Halma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

HLMAF stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.13. 314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 923. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Halma has a fifty-two week low of $29.02 and a fifty-two week high of $43.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.34.

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

