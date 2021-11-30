Hamilton Thorne Ltd. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts (CVE:HTL)

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (CVE:HTL) – Stock analysts at Colliers Securities lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hamilton Thorne in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 24th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.06.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hamilton Thorne in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

Shares of CVE HTL opened at C$2.12 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.95, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$298.75 million and a PE ratio of 91.52. Hamilton Thorne has a 52-week low of C$1.28 and a 52-week high of C$2.20.

About Hamilton Thorne

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers laser products used in a range of scientific applications and in vitro fertilization (IVF) procedures; and image analysis systems used in the studies of reproductive cells in the human fertility, animal sciences, and reproductive toxicology fields.

