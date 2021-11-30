Handshake (HNS) Market Cap Hits $184.73 Million

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. One Handshake coin can currently be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00000727 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Handshake has a total market cap of $184.73 million and approximately $1.83 million worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Handshake has traded 29% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,268.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,654.76 or 0.08127911 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $209.51 or 0.00365843 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.62 or 0.01005114 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.70 or 0.00085046 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00011761 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $240.50 or 0.00419946 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00005868 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $223.04 or 0.00389458 BTC.

Handshake Profile

HNS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 443,844,267 coins. Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . The official website for Handshake is handshake.org . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Handshake Coin Trading

