Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) Receives €155.45 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €155.45 ($176.65).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €145.00 ($164.77) target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($136.36) price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a €150.00 ($170.45) target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €106.00 ($120.45) price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €250.00 ($284.09) target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

Get Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of HLAG stock opened at €219.60 ($249.55) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €199.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of €191.66. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €65.50 ($74.43) and a 1 year high of €235.60 ($267.73). The firm has a market capitalization of $38.60 billion and a PE ratio of 6.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.33, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; operates an e-commerce portal that provides real-time access to transport data, as well as services to manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface, and mobile app that allows to manage shipping process; and provides e-mail, security information and verified gross mass services.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.