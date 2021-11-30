HashCoin Trading Down 11.6% This Week (HSC)

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 30th. During the last seven days, HashCoin has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar. HashCoin has a market cap of $403,932.53 and $33,366.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HashCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003167 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00044469 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00008126 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $138.50 or 0.00240108 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.41 or 0.00089127 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00011696 BTC.

About HashCoin

HashCoin (HSC) is a coin. It launched on April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 coins. The official website for HashCoin is www.hashfuture.io . The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HashCoin is an Ethereum-based token that powers HashFuture platform. “

HashCoin Coin Trading

