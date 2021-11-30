Hashgard Price Hits $0.0001 (GARD)

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. One Hashgard coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hashgard has a market capitalization of $1.43 million and approximately $233,889.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hashgard has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001195 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00044950 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00008095 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $136.39 or 0.00238250 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.86 or 0.00088840 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00011783 BTC.

Hashgard Profile

Hashgard (CRYPTO:GARD) is a coin. It launched on May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hashgard’s official message board is medium.com/@hashgard . The official website for Hashgard is www.hashgard.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Hashgard is a public blockchain that establishes a secure decentralized asset management protocol, initiated by the strategic director of Fenbushi Capital and managing partner of BKFUND, Charlie Xu, and co-founder of BKFUND, Tom Huang. Hashgard provides a large number of business modules, including operational-level on-chain data, advanced versions of asset management autonomous organization, a smart contract system tailored for asset management, able to systematically support the issuance, management, trusteeship, settlement, audit, process control, and dispute arbitration of decentralized assets. In 2020, Hashgard Mainnet was released and after it went live, ERC-20 GARD was converted to mainnet GARD at a ratio of 10:1 “

Buying and Selling Hashgard

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hashgard should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hashgard using one of the exchanges listed above.

