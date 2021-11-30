Head-To-Head Analysis: Troika Media Group (NASDAQ:TRKA) & Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS)

Troika Media Group (NASDAQ:TRKA) and Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Troika Media Group and Altice USA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Troika Media Group $16.19 million 4.04 -$16.00 million N/A N/A Altice USA $9.89 billion 0.73 $436.18 million $2.19 7.30

Altice USA has higher revenue and earnings than Troika Media Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.6% of Troika Media Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.7% of Altice USA shares are owned by institutional investors. 53.1% of Altice USA shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Troika Media Group and Altice USA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Troika Media Group N/A N/A N/A Altice USA 10.58% -87.53% 3.33%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Troika Media Group and Altice USA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Troika Media Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Altice USA 2 8 8 0 2.33

Altice USA has a consensus target price of $27.44, indicating a potential upside of 71.64%. Given Altice USA’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Altice USA is more favorable than Troika Media Group.

Summary

Altice USA beats Troika Media Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Troika Media Group Company Profile

Troika Media Group, Inc. a consultancy and consumer engagement company, provides integrated branding, marketing, research, and data science solutions worldwide. It offers media services and analytics platform, digital marketing, data analytics and reporting, media content for events and hospitality customers, sponsorship partnerships and advertising opportunities, analytics and big data; strategic media buying and planning, design and branding, market research and insights, brand strategy, 360 brand design, advertising and sponsorship integration, brand experience and fan engagement, content creation, and sonic branding and original music services, as well as design, animation, and post production studio services. The company also provides brand fundamentals development, brand voice and personality development, marketing strategy, public relations, crisis management, and physical and digital experiential services. It serves fashion, beauty, jewelry/watches, beverage alcohol, pharmaceuticals, entertainment, consumer goods, telco, tech, sports, and automotive industries, as well as non-profit organizations. The company was formerly known as M2 nGage Group, Inc. and changed its name to Troika Media Group, Inc. in July 2017. Troika Media Group, Inc. is based in Los Angeles, California.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc. engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations. The company was founded by Patrick Drahi in 2001 and is headquartered in Long Island City, NY.

