Head to Head Comparison: Jaguar Mining (JAGGF) and Its Peers

Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS: JAGGF) is one of 101 public companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Jaguar Mining to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Jaguar Mining and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jaguar Mining 29.44% 17.67% 13.56% Jaguar Mining Competitors -1,028.46% 6.79% 0.01%

This table compares Jaguar Mining and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Jaguar Mining $160.25 million $72.28 million 5.42 Jaguar Mining Competitors $6.43 billion $1.02 billion -14.36

Jaguar Mining’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Jaguar Mining. Jaguar Mining is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Jaguar Mining and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jaguar Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Jaguar Mining Competitors 691 2357 2732 110 2.38

As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 23.20%. Given Jaguar Mining’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Jaguar Mining has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.0% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.4% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Jaguar Mining has a beta of 2.18, suggesting that its stock price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jaguar Mining’s rivals have a beta of 0.37, suggesting that their average stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Jaguar Mining pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Jaguar Mining pays out 21.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Metal mining” companies pay a dividend yield of 5.6% and pay out 62.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

About Jaguar Mining

Jaguar Mining, Inc. engages in the production, development, and exploration of gold in the Iron Quadrangle. Its operations include Turmalina Gold Mine, Caeté Complex, Paciência Gold Mine, reserves and resources, technical reports, and Jaguar Mining Dams. The company was founded by Daniel R. Titcomb in 1984 and is headquartered Toronto, Canada.

