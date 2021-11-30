Head-To-Head Survey: LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) & Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE)

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) and Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LivaNova and Viveve Medical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LivaNova $934.20 million 4.66 -$345.01 million ($8.31) -9.84 Viveve Medical $5.48 million 2.94 -$21.92 million N/A N/A

Viveve Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LivaNova.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for LivaNova and Viveve Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LivaNova 0 1 3 0 2.75 Viveve Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00

LivaNova presently has a consensus price target of $103.50, suggesting a potential upside of 26.61%. Given LivaNova’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe LivaNova is more favorable than Viveve Medical.

Risk and Volatility

LivaNova has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viveve Medical has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.0% of LivaNova shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.0% of Viveve Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of LivaNova shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Viveve Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares LivaNova and Viveve Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LivaNova -39.33% 10.04% 4.86% Viveve Medical -323.58% -108.23% -73.07%

Summary

LivaNova beats Viveve Medical on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products. The Neuromodulation segment designs, develops, and markets Neuromodulation therapy for the treatment of drug-resistant epilepsy, difficult-to-treat depression (DTD), and obstructive sleep apnea. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Viveve Medical Company Profile

Viveve Medical, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of platform medical technology. It offers cryogen-cooled monopolar radio frequency technology, which delivered through a radiofrequency generator, hand piece and treatment tip. The Viveve system is a non-invasive treatment of vaginal introital laxity, sexual function, vaginal rejuvenation, and stress urinary incontinence. The company was founded on March 3, 1987 and is headquartered Englewood, CO.

