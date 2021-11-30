Heartland Bank & Trust Co Boosts Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Deere & Company accounts for approximately 1.2% of Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 170.4% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Deere & Company in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 128.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Deere & Company in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $397.50.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $348.09 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $347.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $354.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.08. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $250.54 and a 1-year high of $400.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.48 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.23 EPS for the current year.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

