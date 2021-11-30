Heartland Bank & Trust Co Invests $984,000 in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $984,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 188.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 88,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,026,000 after acquiring an additional 58,100 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth about $3,427,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,353,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,589,000 after buying an additional 10,724 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 260,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,809,000 after buying an additional 12,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% in the second quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 24,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $49.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.12. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $27.28 and a 12-month high of $52.56.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 23.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.71.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

