Heartland Bank & Trust Co Purchases 58 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank raised its position in Lam Research by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in Lam Research by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 71 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

LRCX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on Lam Research from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. BNP Paribas downgraded Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $750.00 to $690.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $790.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Lam Research from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $685.42.

Lam Research stock opened at $680.54 on Tuesday. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $445.60 and a 52 week high of $682.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $592.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $609.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $95.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. Lam Research’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.26%.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $3,049,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 8,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.07, for a total transaction of $5,081,640.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,843 shares of company stock worth $11,372,523 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.