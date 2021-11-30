HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HDELY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Societe Generale raised HeidelbergCement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HeidelbergCement from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered HeidelbergCement from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of OTCMKTS HDELY opened at $13.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.25. HeidelbergCement has a 1-year low of $13.30 and a 1-year high of $19.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.54.

HeidelbergCement AG engages in the production and distribution of cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western and Southern Europe; Northern and Eastern Europe-Central Asia; North America; Asia-Pacific; Africa-Eastern Mediterranean Basin, and Group Services.

