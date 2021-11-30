Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Short Interest Up 308.6% in November

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,400 shares, a growth of 308.6% from the October 31st total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

HEINY opened at $52.94 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.74. Heineken has a one year low of $48.82 and a one year high of $61.88.

A number of research firms recently commented on HEINY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Friday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Heineken NV engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through the following segments: Africa, Middle East and Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; Europe; Head Officer and Other or Eliminations. It offers products under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, Mort Subite, Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout and Blind Pig brands.

