Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Helius Medical Technologies Inc. is a specialty medical device company. It is focused on the development and regulatory approval of its non-invasive neurostimulation device called PoNS. The Company is nearing clinical trials for balance disorders in TBI patients and for the treatment of MS. Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. is based in Newtown, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, Noble Financial lowered Helius Medical Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

HSDT stock opened at $6.92 on Monday. Helius Medical Technologies has a 1-year low of $6.90 and a 1-year high of $34.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.91.

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($2.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by ($0.26). Helius Medical Technologies had a negative return on equity of 227.11% and a negative net margin of 3,640.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.80) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Helius Medical Technologies will post -7.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dane Andreeff acquired 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $300,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Helius Medical Technologies by 186.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 51,347 shares during the period. ACT Capital L.L.C. grew its holdings in Helius Medical Technologies by 19.3% during the third quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. now owns 70,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 11,430 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Helius Medical Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $535,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Helius Medical Technologies by 57.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the period. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in Helius Medical Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $95,000. 30.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helius Medical Technologies Company Profile

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc is a neurotech company in the medical device industry that focuses on neurological wellness. The firm develops, licenses and acquires non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself and reduce symptoms of neurological disease or trauma.

