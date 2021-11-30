HEROcoin (PLAY) Market Cap Hits $10.69 Million

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded down 21.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. HEROcoin has a total market cap of $10.69 million and $401,811.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HEROcoin has traded up 12.3% against the dollar. One HEROcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0430 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HEROcoin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00045076 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00008098 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $136.01 or 0.00236615 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.94 or 0.00088630 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

HEROcoin Coin Profile

PLAY is a coin. It was first traded on August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,635,618 coins. HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here . HEROcoin’s official website is www.herocoin.io . The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

HEROcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEROcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEROcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HEROcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HEROcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.