HEROcoin (PLAY) Price Up 12.3% Over Last Week

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. In the last week, HEROcoin has traded up 12.3% against the dollar. One HEROcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0430 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges. HEROcoin has a total market capitalization of $10.69 million and approximately $401,811.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HEROcoin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00045076 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00008098 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $136.01 or 0.00236615 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.94 or 0.00088630 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

HEROcoin Coin Profile

HEROcoin (CRYPTO:PLAY) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,635,618 coins. The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io . HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

Buying and Selling HEROcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEROcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HEROcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HEROcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HEROcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.