Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.420-$0.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.960-$2.100 EPS.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,925,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,102,086. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $10.94 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.89.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.34%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HPE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.71.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 8,535 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $131,951.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 16,512 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $240,249.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 135,469 shares of company stock worth $2,056,083. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 52.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.