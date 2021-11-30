Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.42-$0.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.49. Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.960-$2.100 EPS.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.35. 23,536,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,102,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.21. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $10.94 and a 1 year high of $16.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 62.34%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HPE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.71.

In other news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 16,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $240,249.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 8,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $131,951.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,469 shares of company stock valued at $2,056,083 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 52.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

