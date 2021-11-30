Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Receives $55.18 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.18.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HXL. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company.

In other Hexcel news, insider Robert George Hennemuth sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $600,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nick L. Stanage sold 46,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $2,854,716.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Hexcel by 524.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 4,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 49,636 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HXL traded down $0.98 on Friday, reaching $52.05. The company had a trading volume of 7,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,666. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.96 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Hexcel has a 1-year low of $42.91 and a 1-year high of $64.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.87.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.48 million. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hexcel will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

