Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Receives $55.18 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.18.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HXL. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company.
In other Hexcel news, insider Robert George Hennemuth sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $600,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nick L. Stanage sold 46,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $2,854,716.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NYSE HXL traded down $0.98 on Friday, reaching $52.05. The company had a trading volume of 7,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,666. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.96 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Hexcel has a 1-year low of $42.91 and a 1-year high of $64.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.87.
Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.48 million. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hexcel will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.
Hexcel Company Profile
Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.
