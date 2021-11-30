Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hoegh LNG Partners LP is a provider of floating LNG services under long-term contracts. The Company owns and operates floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs) which act as floating LNG import terminals, and LNG carriers which transport the LNG to its markets. Hoegh LNG Partners LP is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Höegh LNG Partners stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.15. 397,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,630. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.40. Höegh LNG Partners has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $18.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.23 million, a PE ratio of 2.90, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.57.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40. Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 44.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Höegh LNG Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,850,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Höegh LNG Partners by 178.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 265,559 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 170,180 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its position in Höegh LNG Partners by 263.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 117,783 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 85,400 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Höegh LNG Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $345,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Höegh LNG Partners by 117.9% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 117,527 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 63,588 shares in the last quarter. 17.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Höegh LNG Partners Company Profile

Höegh LNG Partners LP engages in undertaking of floating storage and re-gasification units (FSRUs). It operates through the Majority Held FSRUs, and Joint Venture FSRUs segments. The Majority Held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PGN FSRU Lampung and the operating leases related to the Hoegh Gallant and the Hoegh Grace.

