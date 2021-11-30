Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Has $274,000 Position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAD. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 106.0% during the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 121.8% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,963 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $51,585.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,803 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $53,285.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,104 shares of company stock worth $128,165 in the last quarter. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Guggenheim upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.04.

Shares of ACAD opened at $18.84 on Tuesday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.68 and a 1 year high of $57.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.25.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.17. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.74% and a negative net margin of 40.38%. The firm had revenue of $131.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.54) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

