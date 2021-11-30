Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Has $702,000 Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 11.9% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 10,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 14,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 56.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $4,071,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $392,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

PRU has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.67.

Shares of PRU opened at $105.03 on Tuesday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.58 and a 52-week high of $115.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.03 and its 200-day moving average is $105.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.65.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 25.12%.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

