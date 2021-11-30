Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,390,000 shares, a decline of 69.0% from the October 31st total of 14,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TWNK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Hostess Brands in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Hostess Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hostess Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.83.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 74.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 51.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 38.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the second quarter valued at $60,000.

Shares of TWNK opened at $17.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Hostess Brands has a 12 month low of $13.46 and a 12 month high of $19.25.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 9.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

