Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Shares Gap Up to $90.60

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $90.60, but opened at $94.95. Hovnanian Enterprises shares last traded at $94.96, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $584.31 million, a PE ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.71 and its 200-day moving average is $100.03.

Get Hovnanian Enterprises alerts:

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The construction company reported $6.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 22.47% and a negative return on equity of 43.63%. The firm had revenue of $690.68 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 959.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 498 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 99.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 668 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises in the second quarter worth $76,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises in the second quarter worth $81,000. 45.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile (NYSE:HOV)

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc is a homebuilding company, which engages in the design, construct, market, and sell single-family attached town homes and condominiums, urban infill, and planned residential developments. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding Operation, Financial Services, and Corporate.

See Also: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.