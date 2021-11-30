Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Shares Gap Up to $90.60

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $90.60, but opened at $94.95. Hovnanian Enterprises shares last traded at $94.96, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.
The company has a market capitalization of $584.31 million, a PE ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.71 and its 200-day moving average is $100.03.
Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The construction company reported $6.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 22.47% and a negative return on equity of 43.63%. The firm had revenue of $690.68 million during the quarter.
Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile (NYSE:HOV)
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc is a homebuilding company, which engages in the design, construct, market, and sell single-family attached town homes and condominiums, urban infill, and planned residential developments. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding Operation, Financial Services, and Corporate.
See Also: Diversification
Receive News & Ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.