HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $177.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hoya Corporation is a specialty manufacturer of optical glass. The Company’s business activities include information technology, eye care, medical, and imaging systems. Its information technologies products include mask blanks and photomasks for semiconductor and LCD, glass memory disks, optical lenses, laser equipment and glass for electronic materials. Its eye care segment includes eyeglass lenses, contact lenses and intraocular lenses while the medical segment includes endoscopic imaging devices and hydroxyapatite. The Company’s imaging system offers digital cameras and CCTV lenses. It also offers system architecture, crystal products, surveying instruments. Hoya Corporation is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of HOYA in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $177.00.

Shares of HOCPY stock opened at $158.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $58.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.70 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. HOYA has a fifty-two week low of $109.02 and a fifty-two week high of $179.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.94.

About HOYA

HOYA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of imaging products, electronics, and medical-related equipment. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology, Life Care, and Others. The Information Technology segment develops, sells and produces input and output (I/O) device related products for the information & communications sector, including imaging, modern digital information and communications technology related products.

