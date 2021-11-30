Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Piper Sandler currently has $28.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $38.00.

HPP has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE HPP opened at $24.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -411.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.87. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12-month low of $22.75 and a 12-month high of $30.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.34.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $227.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.55 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,666.39%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HPP. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.