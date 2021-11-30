Hunting (OTCMKTS:HNTIF) Stock Price Down 11.9%

Shares of Hunting PLC (OTCMKTS:HNTIF) dropped 11.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.08 and last traded at $2.08. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 4,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.36.

HNTIF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Hunting in a report on Friday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hunting in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hunting in a report on Friday, October 15th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.08.

Hunting Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Well Construction; Well Completion; Well Intervention; and Exploration and Production. The Well Construction segment offers connection technology equipment, drilling tools, and electronics for the drilling phase of wells.

