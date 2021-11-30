Huobi Token (HT) Trading Up 1% Over Last Week

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 30th. Huobi Token has a market cap of $1.58 billion and $107.62 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Huobi Token has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Huobi Token coin can now be bought for about $9.91 or 0.00017014 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001207 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.80 or 0.00044315 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00008246 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $137.75 or 0.00236590 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.59 or 0.00088606 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Huobi Token Coin Profile

Huobi Token (HT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,308,566 coins. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . Huobi Token’s official website is www.hbg.com . The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

Huobi Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

