Hyprr (Howdoo) (UDOO) Price Hits $0.0424 on Major Exchanges

Hyprr (Howdoo) (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 30th. Hyprr (Howdoo) has a market capitalization of $18.72 million and approximately $256,712.00 worth of Hyprr (Howdoo) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hyprr (Howdoo) coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0424 or 0.00000067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hyprr (Howdoo) has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001225 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00044990 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00008140 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $138.14 or 0.00235434 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.01 or 0.00088639 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00011589 BTC.

Hyprr (Howdoo) Coin Profile

Hyprr (Howdoo) (CRYPTO:UDOO) is a coin. It launched on December 20th, 2017. Hyprr (Howdoo)’s total supply is 840,696,363 coins and its circulating supply is 441,313,667 coins. The official message board for Hyprr (Howdoo) is medium.com/howdoo . The official website for Hyprr (Howdoo) is www.hyprr.com . Hyprr (Howdoo)’s official Twitter account is @howdooHQ

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

Buying and Selling Hyprr (Howdoo)

