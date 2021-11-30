i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) will report earnings per share of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for i3 Verticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. i3 Verticals posted earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that i3 Verticals will report full year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.42. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.57. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow i3 Verticals.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09). i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered i3 Verticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded i3 Verticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $24.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.72.

In other news, President Frederick Stanford sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $318,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 31.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,978,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,799,000 after purchasing an additional 28,679 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in i3 Verticals by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,761,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,242,000 after acquiring an additional 18,454 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in i3 Verticals by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,424,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,483,000 after acquiring an additional 50,311 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in i3 Verticals by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,033,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,230,000 after acquiring an additional 11,246 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in i3 Verticals by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 912,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,584,000 after acquiring an additional 97,673 shares during the period. 61.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IIIV traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.49. 11,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,238. The company has a market cap of $596.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. i3 Verticals has a 52 week low of $18.50 and a 52 week high of $35.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.53.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software and Payments, and Others.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on i3 Verticals (IIIV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.